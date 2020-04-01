All apartments in Cerritos
13540 Rose St
13540 Rose St

13540 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

13540 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Amenities

cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
13540 Rose St Available 04/01/19 Cozy 2 bed, 2 bath, family room & office home for rent in quiet neighborhood in Cerritos - This darling home is a must see. Two bed, two bath, family room & office home for rent in quiet neighborhood in Cerritos. Located two blocks from Friendship Park & just a couple of minutes from Cerritos Towne Center. Quick and easy access to I-5 & 91. Attached 2-car garage. High ceilings, wood laminate throughout with tile in kitchen and bathrooms, central heat and a/c, fireplace in fam room, sliding glass door from dining area to backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13540 Rose St have any available units?
13540 Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13540 Rose St have?
Some of 13540 Rose St's amenities include cats allowed, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13540 Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
13540 Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13540 Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13540 Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 13540 Rose St offer parking?
Yes, 13540 Rose St offers parking.
Does 13540 Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13540 Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13540 Rose St have a pool?
No, 13540 Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 13540 Rose St have accessible units?
No, 13540 Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 13540 Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13540 Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13540 Rose St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13540 Rose St has units with air conditioning.
