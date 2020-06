Amenities

2200 sq/ft., 5 bed, 2.5 bath, Remodelded Kitchen, Wood Flooring throughout the house, Separate Family and Living rooms, Three car garage. Best schools in Cerritos: Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Junior High,Cerritos High; Home Located in One of the Most Desirable Areas in Cerritos. Large Family Room with Fireplace. 3 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Must See to Appreciate.