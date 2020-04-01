All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

13513 Semora Place

13513 Semora Place · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Semora Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13513 Semora Place Available 07/06/19 Remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath Cerritos cul-de-sac home - Remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath Cerritos House on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood near Friendship Park. DON'T DELAY, THIS HOME WILL RENT QUICKLY!!

Amenities include:
* New kitchen - NEW rich wood cabinetry, granite countertops, appliances, stainless sink and faucet and recessed lighting.
* Hardwood laminate floor in all main rooms and master, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, baths and entryway.
* Front living room has vaulted ceilings, wood/gas fireplace and huge windows.
* Family room in back of home features AC and sliding glass doors to yard.
* Both bathrooms redone w/ new cabinetry, sinks, faucets, toilets, plumbing, etc.
* Master bedroom features hardwood laminate floors and attached full size bathroom.
* Other bedrooms are good sized each with ample closet space.
* Newer paint inside and out.
* Energy efficient, dual pane windows throughout.
* Full driveway with 2 car attached garage and laundry hook-ups.
* Big back yard with patio and fruit trees.
* Automatic sprinkler system front and back.
* Walking distance to award winning, Blue Ribbon ABC Unified School District schools including Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High and Cerritos
* Close to shopping & restaurants (including the Cerritos Town Center), the performing arts center, the Cerritos library, Heritage Park and all the other amenities Cerritos has to offer.
* Easy access to all major freeways.

Other details:
* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING or PETS permitted.
* Tenant responsible for all utility services.
* Gardening provided owner.

Home is available early June. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216

(RLNE2436451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Semora Place have any available units?
13513 Semora Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13513 Semora Place have?
Some of 13513 Semora Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Semora Place currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Semora Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Semora Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13513 Semora Place is pet friendly.
Does 13513 Semora Place offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Semora Place offers parking.
Does 13513 Semora Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 Semora Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Semora Place have a pool?
No, 13513 Semora Place does not have a pool.
Does 13513 Semora Place have accessible units?
No, 13513 Semora Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Semora Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13513 Semora Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 Semora Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13513 Semora Place has units with air conditioning.
