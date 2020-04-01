Amenities
13513 Semora Place Available 07/06/19 Remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath Cerritos cul-de-sac home - Remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath Cerritos House on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood near Friendship Park. DON'T DELAY, THIS HOME WILL RENT QUICKLY!!
Amenities include:
* New kitchen - NEW rich wood cabinetry, granite countertops, appliances, stainless sink and faucet and recessed lighting.
* Hardwood laminate floor in all main rooms and master, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, baths and entryway.
* Front living room has vaulted ceilings, wood/gas fireplace and huge windows.
* Family room in back of home features AC and sliding glass doors to yard.
* Both bathrooms redone w/ new cabinetry, sinks, faucets, toilets, plumbing, etc.
* Master bedroom features hardwood laminate floors and attached full size bathroom.
* Other bedrooms are good sized each with ample closet space.
* Newer paint inside and out.
* Energy efficient, dual pane windows throughout.
* Full driveway with 2 car attached garage and laundry hook-ups.
* Big back yard with patio and fruit trees.
* Automatic sprinkler system front and back.
* Walking distance to award winning, Blue Ribbon ABC Unified School District schools including Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High and Cerritos
* Close to shopping & restaurants (including the Cerritos Town Center), the performing arts center, the Cerritos library, Heritage Park and all the other amenities Cerritos has to offer.
* Easy access to all major freeways.
Other details:
* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING or PETS permitted.
* Tenant responsible for all utility services.
* Gardening provided owner.
Home is available early June. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.
*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***
Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216
