13513 Semora Place Available 07/06/19 Remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath Cerritos cul-de-sac home - Remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath Cerritos House on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood near Friendship Park. DON'T DELAY, THIS HOME WILL RENT QUICKLY!!



Amenities include:

* New kitchen - NEW rich wood cabinetry, granite countertops, appliances, stainless sink and faucet and recessed lighting.

* Hardwood laminate floor in all main rooms and master, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, baths and entryway.

* Front living room has vaulted ceilings, wood/gas fireplace and huge windows.

* Family room in back of home features AC and sliding glass doors to yard.

* Both bathrooms redone w/ new cabinetry, sinks, faucets, toilets, plumbing, etc.

* Master bedroom features hardwood laminate floors and attached full size bathroom.

* Other bedrooms are good sized each with ample closet space.

* Newer paint inside and out.

* Energy efficient, dual pane windows throughout.

* Full driveway with 2 car attached garage and laundry hook-ups.

* Big back yard with patio and fruit trees.

* Automatic sprinkler system front and back.

* Walking distance to award winning, Blue Ribbon ABC Unified School District schools including Cerritos Elementary, Carmenita Jr. High and Cerritos

* Close to shopping & restaurants (including the Cerritos Town Center), the performing arts center, the Cerritos library, Heritage Park and all the other amenities Cerritos has to offer.

* Easy access to all major freeways.



Other details:

* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING or PETS permitted.

* Tenant responsible for all utility services.

* Gardening provided owner.



Home is available early June. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



