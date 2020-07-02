All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 13513 Acoro Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
13513 Acoro Place
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

13513 Acoro Place

13513 Acoro Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13513 Acoro Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The house will be showed by appointment. Two story house with 4 bedrooms, living room, family room w/fireplace, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, front yard, and back yard w/fenced swimming pool and a big patio, all new double glasses windows and door. At quite Cur-De-SAC with great neighborhood. Central AC, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Excellent school district, walk to Cerritos elementary and Stowers Elementary (Both are top elementary schools in ABC Unified School District), Carmenita Jr. High (the best meddle school in ABC Unified School District), Whitney High (The best high school in Los Angeles County). Close to Cerritos High and library, Town center. Three parks nearby. Easy access to 91, 605, 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Acoro Place have any available units?
13513 Acoro Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13513 Acoro Place have?
Some of 13513 Acoro Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Acoro Place currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Acoro Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Acoro Place pet-friendly?
No, 13513 Acoro Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13513 Acoro Place offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Acoro Place offers parking.
Does 13513 Acoro Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13513 Acoro Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Acoro Place have a pool?
Yes, 13513 Acoro Place has a pool.
Does 13513 Acoro Place have accessible units?
No, 13513 Acoro Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Acoro Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13513 Acoro Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 Acoro Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13513 Acoro Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine