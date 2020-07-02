13513 Acoro Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

The house will be showed by appointment. Two story house with 4 bedrooms, living room, family room w/fireplace, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, front yard, and back yard w/fenced swimming pool and a big patio, all new double glasses windows and door. At quite Cur-De-SAC with great neighborhood. Central AC, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Excellent school district, walk to Cerritos elementary and Stowers Elementary (Both are top elementary schools in ABC Unified School District), Carmenita Jr. High (the best meddle school in ABC Unified School District), Whitney High (The best high school in Los Angeles County). Close to Cerritos High and library, Town center. Three parks nearby. Easy access to 91, 605, 5 freeway.