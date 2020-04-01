All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

13430 Banfield Dr

13430 Banfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13430 Banfield Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
50% off once signed and move in on or before April 20, 2019.

Unfurnished 1,082 square foot condo unit in the LA-32 neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an attached garage, and is minutes away from nearby shops and eateries. The unit features central AC and heating for climate control, laminate hardwood floors, and a private balcony. The lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, a breakfast counter, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Community features include a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ pits, childrens playground and recreation room.

Nearby parks:
Rose Hill Playground, Rose Hill Park and Montecito Park

Nearby Schools:
El Sereno Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10
Huntington Drive Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10
El Sereno Middle School - 0.32 miles, 4/10
Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America - 0.15 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
DASH El Sereno/City Terrace - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4707745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 Banfield Dr have any available units?
13430 Banfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13430 Banfield Dr have?
Some of 13430 Banfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 Banfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13430 Banfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 Banfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13430 Banfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13430 Banfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13430 Banfield Dr offers parking.
Does 13430 Banfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13430 Banfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 Banfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13430 Banfield Dr has a pool.
Does 13430 Banfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 13430 Banfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 Banfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13430 Banfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13430 Banfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13430 Banfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
