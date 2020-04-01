13430 Banfield Dr

Amenities
50% off once signed and move in on or before April 20, 2019.
Unfurnished 1,082 square foot condo unit in the LA-32 neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an attached garage, and is minutes away from nearby shops and eateries. The unit features central AC and heating for climate control, laminate hardwood floors, and a private balcony. The lovely kitchen consists of granite countertops, a breakfast counter, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Community features include a pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ pits, childrens playground and recreation room.
Nearby parks:
Rose Hill Playground, Rose Hill Park and Montecito Park
Nearby Schools:
El Sereno Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10
Huntington Drive Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 5/10
El Sereno Middle School - 0.32 miles, 4/10
Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America - 0.15 miles, 4/10
Bus lines:
256 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
78/79 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
DASH El Sereno/City Terrace - 0.2 miles
252 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4707745)