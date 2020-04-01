All apartments in Cerritos
13418 Droxford St.

13418 Droxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

13418 Droxford Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
13418 Droxford St. Available 07/01/19 **Coming in July** Tired of Traffic?? EZ Commute & Room to GROW! Spacious 5 BD home! - Easy Access to the 91 Freeway, Walking Distance to Bettencourt Park, near the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts and more...

Five bedroom
Three bathrooms
Spacious Living Room
Hardwood Floors
Walk -In Closet
Dining Room
Central A/C
Attached Three Car Garage
Fireplace
Carpeting
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Stove
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Covered Courtyard
Water and Gardener PAID!

Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!

SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
-BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2552085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13418 Droxford St. have any available units?
13418 Droxford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13418 Droxford St. have?
Some of 13418 Droxford St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13418 Droxford St. currently offering any rent specials?
13418 Droxford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13418 Droxford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13418 Droxford St. is pet friendly.
Does 13418 Droxford St. offer parking?
Yes, 13418 Droxford St. offers parking.
Does 13418 Droxford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13418 Droxford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13418 Droxford St. have a pool?
No, 13418 Droxford St. does not have a pool.
Does 13418 Droxford St. have accessible units?
No, 13418 Droxford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13418 Droxford St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13418 Droxford St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13418 Droxford St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13418 Droxford St. has units with air conditioning.
