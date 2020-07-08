13411 Park Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Quiet cul-de-sac street in excellent Cerritos neighborhood. Oversized lot allows for plenty of off street parking for RV. It features

3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with recessed lighting in the living room, kitchen and dining area, central air conditioning, upgraded kitchen and laminated hardwood floor. Beautiful backyard offers open-air place to relax and entertain. Walking distance to Gonsalves Elementary, Carmenita Junior High school, park and supermarket!