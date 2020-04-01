All apartments in Cerritos
13050 Essex Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

13050 Essex Lane

13050 Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13050 Essex Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Beautifully upgraded from top to bottom, in & out. Single story pool home located on a cul de sac street. 3BR/2BA. Brand new paint in and out. New AC & roof. Wood floor, recessed lights, scraped ceilings throughout. Living room with custom bay window, cozy wood Cathedral ceiling and dual size fireplace ready for the Holidays! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout. Formal dining room open to a nice size pool area. Pool behind safety gate. Covered patio in the back with brand new wood floor & could be used for an office or a game room. Walking distance to Leal elementary Cerritos Town Center, shops, restaurants, Cerritos Library, parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13050 Essex Lane have any available units?
13050 Essex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13050 Essex Lane have?
Some of 13050 Essex Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13050 Essex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13050 Essex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13050 Essex Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13050 Essex Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13050 Essex Lane offer parking?
No, 13050 Essex Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13050 Essex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13050 Essex Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13050 Essex Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13050 Essex Lane has a pool.
Does 13050 Essex Lane have accessible units?
No, 13050 Essex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13050 Essex Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13050 Essex Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13050 Essex Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13050 Essex Lane has units with air conditioning.
