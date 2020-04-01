13050 Essex Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Beautifully upgraded from top to bottom, in & out. Single story pool home located on a cul de sac street. 3BR/2BA. Brand new paint in and out. New AC & roof. Wood floor, recessed lights, scraped ceilings throughout. Living room with custom bay window, cozy wood Cathedral ceiling and dual size fireplace ready for the Holidays! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Upgraded dual pane windows throughout. Formal dining room open to a nice size pool area. Pool behind safety gate. Covered patio in the back with brand new wood floor & could be used for an office or a game room. Walking distance to Leal elementary Cerritos Town Center, shops, restaurants, Cerritos Library, parks.