Cerritos, CA
12551 Valencia Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

12551 Valencia Street

12551 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Cerritos
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house. Home schools are Including Cerritos High School, Tetzlaff Middle School and Carver Elementary School. Whitney High School is also available by passing an entrance exam. Back yard has fruit trees such as ... persimmon, pomegranate, and dates. House located conveniently within walking distance to the Regional park with swimming pool, lake, tennis court, baseball court, basketball court, recreation center, walking track and many more. No central AC. Pets under 10 LB acceptable with additional pet deposit.
Please call Thomas for showing at 562-274-3593
All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property. All visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 or have had contact with anybody who tested positive for COVID-19 or has any of the symptoms of the FLU are prohibited from entering the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 280 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12551 Valencia Street have any available units?
12551 Valencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12551 Valencia Street have?
Some of 12551 Valencia Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12551 Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
12551 Valencia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12551 Valencia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12551 Valencia Street is pet friendly.
Does 12551 Valencia Street offer parking?
No, 12551 Valencia Street does not offer parking.
Does 12551 Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12551 Valencia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12551 Valencia Street have a pool?
Yes, 12551 Valencia Street has a pool.
Does 12551 Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 12551 Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12551 Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12551 Valencia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12551 Valencia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12551 Valencia Street has units with air conditioning.
