12551 Valencia Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house. Home schools are Including Cerritos High School, Tetzlaff Middle School and Carver Elementary School. Whitney High School is also available by passing an entrance exam. Back yard has fruit trees such as ... persimmon, pomegranate, and dates. House located conveniently within walking distance to the Regional park with swimming pool, lake, tennis court, baseball court, basketball court, recreation center, walking track and many more. No central AC. Pets under 10 LB acceptable with additional pet deposit.

Please call Thomas for showing at 562-274-3593

All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property. All visitors who tested positive for COVID-19 or have had contact with anybody who tested positive for COVID-19 or has any of the symptoms of the FLU are prohibited from entering the house.