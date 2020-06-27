All apartments in Cerritos
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE

12466 Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Cerritos
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12466 Rancho Vista Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Cerritos Villas Condo- Beautiful 3 bedroom includes 2 garages - 8/28/19 Approved
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath features fresh two tone paint, new wood-look tile throughout, new blinds, recently renovated bathroom, new vanity, beautiful clear shower doors and new light fixtures. Private patio adjacent to dining room.
Gourmet kitchen which includes new stainless steel 5 burner gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, vented microwave and quartz counter-top.
Cerritos Villas has three shared pools (one immediately across from the unit), clubhouse, common area laundry room shared by only 4 units. 2 remote control garages.
Appt. Only, Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Sal (562) 344-4285

Minimum one year lease
No Co-Signer
Non Smoking unit
No pets
No Section 8
ABC School District
Close Proximity from Freeway on/off ramp

(RLNE5111368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
