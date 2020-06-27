12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE

Amenities
Cerritos Villas Condo- Beautiful 3 bedroom includes 2 garages - 8/28/19 Approved
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath features fresh two tone paint, new wood-look tile throughout, new blinds, recently renovated bathroom, new vanity, beautiful clear shower doors and new light fixtures. Private patio adjacent to dining room.
Gourmet kitchen which includes new stainless steel 5 burner gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, vented microwave and quartz counter-top.
Cerritos Villas has three shared pools (one immediately across from the unit), clubhouse, common area laundry room shared by only 4 units. 2 remote control garages.
Appt. Only, Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Sal (562) 344-4285
Minimum one year lease
No Co-Signer
Non Smoking unit
No pets
No Section 8
ABC School District
Close Proximity from Freeway on/off ramp
(RLNE5111368)