12466 RANCHO VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Cerritos Villas Condo- Beautiful 3 bedroom includes 2 garages - 8/28/19 Approved

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath features fresh two tone paint, new wood-look tile throughout, new blinds, recently renovated bathroom, new vanity, beautiful clear shower doors and new light fixtures. Private patio adjacent to dining room.

Gourmet kitchen which includes new stainless steel 5 burner gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, vented microwave and quartz counter-top.

Cerritos Villas has three shared pools (one immediately across from the unit), clubhouse, common area laundry room shared by only 4 units. 2 remote control garages.

Appt. Only, Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Sal (562) 344-4285



Minimum one year lease

No Co-Signer

Non Smoking unit

No pets

No Section 8

ABC School District

Close Proximity from Freeway on/off ramp



(RLNE5111368)