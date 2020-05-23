All apartments in Cerritos
Cerritos, CA
12434 Cuesta Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

12434 Cuesta Drive

12434 Cuesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12434 Cuesta Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Call Kenny: 562-477-1489 for viewing
Completely remodeled: 2 story condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.00 bathroom. 904 square foot floor plan. Newer wall to wall carpet upstairs, laminated flooring down stairs, clean paint, mini blinds, appliances, Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Private enclosed patio. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has refinished cabinets, granite counters and newer appliances, stove, oven, dishwasher. Forced air heating. Ceiling fans throughout. Unit has 1 car garage with 1 assigned parking space. Each building has separate laundry room. No washer/dryer in unit. Complex has 3 pools and a spa. Award winning school district. Great location, near Cerritos town center and 91 freeway. ABC School district, Garh High School, Faye Ross Junior High, Juarez Elementary. Only A.D.A. Companion / service pets will be accepted. Water and trash paid for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12434 Cuesta Drive have any available units?
12434 Cuesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12434 Cuesta Drive have?
Some of 12434 Cuesta Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12434 Cuesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12434 Cuesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12434 Cuesta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12434 Cuesta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12434 Cuesta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12434 Cuesta Drive offers parking.
Does 12434 Cuesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12434 Cuesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12434 Cuesta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12434 Cuesta Drive has a pool.
Does 12434 Cuesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 12434 Cuesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12434 Cuesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12434 Cuesta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12434 Cuesta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12434 Cuesta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

