12434 Cuesta Drive

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Call Kenny: 562-477-1489 for viewing

Completely remodeled: 2 story condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.00 bathroom. 904 square foot floor plan. Newer wall to wall carpet upstairs, laminated flooring down stairs, clean paint, mini blinds, appliances, Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Private enclosed patio. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has refinished cabinets, granite counters and newer appliances, stove, oven, dishwasher. Forced air heating. Ceiling fans throughout. Unit has 1 car garage with 1 assigned parking space. Each building has separate laundry room. No washer/dryer in unit. Complex has 3 pools and a spa. Award winning school district. Great location, near Cerritos town center and 91 freeway. ABC School district, Garh High School, Faye Ross Junior High, Juarez Elementary. Only A.D.A. Companion / service pets will be accepted. Water and trash paid for.