All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 12244 Stillwater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
12244 Stillwater Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

12244 Stillwater Lane

12244 Stillwater Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12244 Stillwater Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bed/ 2.5 bath / 2 story unit located in the Tiburon HOA Community - Very nice 2 story unit, Spacious Living Room with fire place, Lg Kitchen with plenty of storage. Beautiful SPC Vinyl planks on ground floor, Carpeting upstairs. Central Air Conditioning to keep you cool, 2 Car Garage, Private patio area.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4283784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12244 Stillwater Lane have any available units?
12244 Stillwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12244 Stillwater Lane have?
Some of 12244 Stillwater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12244 Stillwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12244 Stillwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12244 Stillwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12244 Stillwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12244 Stillwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12244 Stillwater Lane offers parking.
Does 12244 Stillwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12244 Stillwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12244 Stillwater Lane have a pool?
No, 12244 Stillwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12244 Stillwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 12244 Stillwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12244 Stillwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12244 Stillwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12244 Stillwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12244 Stillwater Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine