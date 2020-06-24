Amenities

11448 Stapleton Court Available 04/01/19 Large Townhome - FOR RENT A must see gorgeous, bright and clean residence in a gated community of Concord Place. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. New laminate flooring 1st and 2nd floor, new 4 inch baseboard, new paint, new dishwasher, new over-the-range microwave oven, new garbage disposal, new water heater and new dining room and 3 bathroom light fixtures. Highly sought end unit townhouse. Prestigious ABC School District. Beautiful community pool and spa, picnic and BBQ area. ABC schools, Cerritos College, transportation, Cerritos Mall, Cerritos Town Center, Auto Mall, Cerritos Performing Arts Center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4738403)