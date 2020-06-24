All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11448 Stapleton Court

11448 Stapleton · No Longer Available
Location

11448 Stapleton, Cerritos, CA 90703
ABC

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
11448 Stapleton Court Available 04/01/19 Large Townhome - FOR RENT A must see gorgeous, bright and clean residence in a gated community of Concord Place. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. New laminate flooring 1st and 2nd floor, new 4 inch baseboard, new paint, new dishwasher, new over-the-range microwave oven, new garbage disposal, new water heater and new dining room and 3 bathroom light fixtures. Highly sought end unit townhouse. Prestigious ABC School District. Beautiful community pool and spa, picnic and BBQ area. ABC schools, Cerritos College, transportation, Cerritos Mall, Cerritos Town Center, Auto Mall, Cerritos Performing Arts Center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11448 Stapleton Court have any available units?
11448 Stapleton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 11448 Stapleton Court have?
Some of 11448 Stapleton Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11448 Stapleton Court currently offering any rent specials?
11448 Stapleton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11448 Stapleton Court pet-friendly?
No, 11448 Stapleton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 11448 Stapleton Court offer parking?
No, 11448 Stapleton Court does not offer parking.
Does 11448 Stapleton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11448 Stapleton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11448 Stapleton Court have a pool?
Yes, 11448 Stapleton Court has a pool.
Does 11448 Stapleton Court have accessible units?
No, 11448 Stapleton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11448 Stapleton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11448 Stapleton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11448 Stapleton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11448 Stapleton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
