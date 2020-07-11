153 Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA with pool

/
67385 Zuni Court
67385 Zuni Ct, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2101 sqft
Dramatic modern open concept home with amazing pool and spa. Available for 30 day seasonal and/or 1 week minimum STVR Permit #016502 6 Persons. Desert Princess Palm Springs.
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.
67687 Duchess Way
67687 Duchess Way, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout.
27176 Shadowcrest Lane
27176 Shadowcrest Lane, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1829 sqft
Beautiful rental inside the gated community of Shadowcrest in Cathedral City. Rare 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with dining area, family room, spacious kitchen, double door entry, landscaped backyard and more.
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
29296 W Laguna Drive
29296 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1425 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
67550 S Laguna Drive
67550 South Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1825 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
28602 Taos Court
28602 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Fully remodeled on the golf course in secluded location. Open concept kitchen. Pool is right out your back door. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
28763 E Portales Drive
28763 East Portales Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
984 sqft
Just steps to pool. Affordable 2BR on golf course and close to gym, tennis and spa. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
29495 E Trancas Drive
29495 East Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1841 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course and mountain views. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.
31570 Calle Agate
31570 Calle Agate, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1769 sqft
Gorgeous home in Cimarron Cove gated community.
67627 Cielo Court
67627 Cielo Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental. STVR Permit #016211 Sleeps 6
Palm Springs Country Club Estates
14 Lakeview Circle
14 Lakeview Circle, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1152 sqft
Location, location, location. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium. Close to shopping public transit stops, schools and golf courses. The property is conveniently located near the Palm Springs Air Port and has community pools outdoor space and a lake.
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/
69333 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #47
69333 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
475 sqft
Desert Cove Gem - Property Id: 234923 Modern Furnished Turnkey ready park model in quiet 55+ community in a beautiful mountain cove in Cathedral City. Short term or long term lease. All utilities are included. Wi-fi provided.
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Tapestry
69292 Doral Way
69292 Doral Way, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
69292 Doral Way Available 08/17/20 69292 Doral Way - *Tenant Occupied* Available for Showings August 10th This single level five bedroom two bathroom is located in the North end of Cathedral City near 30th Avenue.
Demuth Park West
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! $1,800 seasonal rate. In Palm Canyon Villas in south Palm Springs! Charming fully furnished one bedroom, two bathroom condo located on the bottom floor just steps away from the beautiful and well kept community pool.
Mira Vista
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living
