Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

20026 San Miguel Ave

20026 San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20026 San Miguel Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Jon Foster - 510-397-0696 - 4 year new townhouse that is move in ready. Great central Castro Valley location close to downtown, BART Station and the ideal commute location. This beautiful townhouse features Crown Molding, Base Boards, Ceiling fans, A/C. Window coverings, Stainless Kitchen Appliances include five burner gas stove/oven, deep double sink, and Refrigerator with ice and water. Easy walking distance to Castro Valley Elementary and Castro Valley H.S. All appliances are included. Available for move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20026 San Miguel Ave have any available units?
20026 San Miguel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castro Valley, CA.
What amenities does 20026 San Miguel Ave have?
Some of 20026 San Miguel Ave's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20026 San Miguel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20026 San Miguel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20026 San Miguel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20026 San Miguel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castro Valley.
Does 20026 San Miguel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20026 San Miguel Ave offers parking.
Does 20026 San Miguel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20026 San Miguel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20026 San Miguel Ave have a pool?
No, 20026 San Miguel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20026 San Miguel Ave have accessible units?
No, 20026 San Miguel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20026 San Miguel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20026 San Miguel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20026 San Miguel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20026 San Miguel Ave has units with air conditioning.
