20026 San Miguel Ave

Amenities

garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Jon Foster - 510-397-0696 - 4 year new townhouse that is move in ready. Great central Castro Valley location close to downtown, BART Station and the ideal commute location. This beautiful townhouse features Crown Molding, Base Boards, Ceiling fans, A/C. Window coverings, Stainless Kitchen Appliances include five burner gas stove/oven, deep double sink, and Refrigerator with ice and water. Easy walking distance to Castro Valley Elementary and Castro Valley H.S. All appliances are included. Available for move in now!