/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
230 Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 06:57pm
$
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
20054 Santa Maria Ave
20054 Santa Maria Avenue, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1484 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath unit is located just a couple blocks away from Castro Valley Boulevard.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18505 Mesa Verde Way
18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1891 sqft
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bancroft
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
22555 Linden Street Unit 10
22555 Linden St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
635 Atherton Place
635 Atherton Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1075 sqft
635 Atherton Place Available 07/18/20 Beautiful Gated Community In the Heart of Hayward - The Heart of the Bay - Talk about centrally located: this wonderful, sun-lit unit is in a gated community just one block from Hayward's beautiful City Hall,
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
1284 A Street Hayward
1284 A Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental in the Downtown neighborhood in Hayward.
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,747
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:57pm
5 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
West Dublin
Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
920 sqft
Newly upgraded one- and two-bedroom units with full-size washers, private patios and garbage disposal service. The pet-friendly community has a pool and a spa for relaxation. Close to Stoneridge Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Similar Pages
Castro Valley 1 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 BedroomsCastro Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastro Valley 3 BedroomsCastro Valley Accessible ApartmentsCastro Valley Apartments with Balcony
Castro Valley Apartments with GarageCastro Valley Apartments with GymCastro Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastro Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCastro Valley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA