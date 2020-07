Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3375 Gerald Drive, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath single story home in Newbury Park! Featuring new carpet in all bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, fireplace in the living room, attached 2 car garage and a newly landscaped front and backyard! Will consider pets. Available now!! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information!



(RLNE5717000)