3343 William Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Spacious single story pool home with R.V. access. Open eat-in kitchen and dining room area with skylights. Kitchen has a garden window & newer floors. Living room has a fireplace and large bay window. Family room also has a fireplace. Both baths remodeled. Inside laundry. Ceilings scraped throughout. Dual paned windows throughout. All new carpet and pool recently resurfaced and tiled. Wonderful backyard with pool, spa, large patio area and big grass area, all with mountain views. Landlord takescare of pool and gardener.