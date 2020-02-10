All apartments in Casa Conejo
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3343 William Drive

3343 William Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3343 William Drive, Casa Conejo, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Spacious single story pool home with R.V. access. Open eat-in kitchen and dining room area with skylights. Kitchen has a garden window & newer floors. Living room has a fireplace and large bay window. Family room also has a fireplace. Both baths remodeled. Inside laundry. Ceilings scraped throughout. Dual paned windows throughout. All new carpet and pool recently resurfaced and tiled. Wonderful backyard with pool, spa, large patio area and big grass area, all with mountain views. Landlord takescare of pool and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 William Drive have any available units?
3343 William Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Conejo, CA.
What amenities does 3343 William Drive have?
Some of 3343 William Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 William Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3343 William Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 William Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3343 William Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Conejo.
Does 3343 William Drive offer parking?
No, 3343 William Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3343 William Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 William Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 William Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3343 William Drive has a pool.
Does 3343 William Drive have accessible units?
No, 3343 William Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 William Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 William Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 William Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 William Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

