191 Devia Dr

Available 07/01/19 Newbury Park 4-2 w/pool- $3100 - Property Id: 51370



Available July 1 2019. First applications in, will receive priority. Currently under renovation which will be complete by June 10. More pictures to follow. First time on the market as a rental. One owner, 1 story home in quiet neighborhood with pool. Great family home and neighborhood with excellent schools. Pool and yard service will be paid by owners. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. New interior paint, flooring, vanities etc. Fans in every room. Fireplace. Refrige and washer/dryer included as courtesy. Huge covered patio with built in storage shed. 2 car garage with lots of storage. Please! prefer email correspondence for quickest response from us. QUALIFICATIONS-No min. credit score required, BK ok, no crimes of theft/violence, must be employed. Ok to drive by to view. Private showings only(!) after complete application ($45 ea) submitted, w/background check. Anyone 18 yrs old and up that will reside in the home must submit an application. Small pets ok with deposit.

