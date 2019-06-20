All apartments in Casa Conejo
Find more places like 191 Devia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa Conejo, CA
/
191 Devia Dr
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

191 Devia Dr

191 Devia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

191 Devia Drive, Casa Conejo, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Newbury Park 4-2 w/pool- $3100 - Property Id: 51370

Available July 1 2019. First applications in, will receive priority. Currently under renovation which will be complete by June 10. More pictures to follow. First time on the market as a rental. One owner, 1 story home in quiet neighborhood with pool. Great family home and neighborhood with excellent schools. Pool and yard service will be paid by owners. All other utilities are tenant responsibility. New interior paint, flooring, vanities etc. Fans in every room. Fireplace. Refrige and washer/dryer included as courtesy. Huge covered patio with built in storage shed. 2 car garage with lots of storage. Please! prefer email correspondence for quickest response from us. QUALIFICATIONS-No min. credit score required, BK ok, no crimes of theft/violence, must be employed. Ok to drive by to view. Private showings only(!) after complete application ($45 ea) submitted, w/background check. Anyone 18 yrs old and up that will reside in the home must submit an application. Small pets ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51370
Property Id 51370

(RLNE4924627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Devia Dr have any available units?
191 Devia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Conejo, CA.
What amenities does 191 Devia Dr have?
Some of 191 Devia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Devia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
191 Devia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Devia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Devia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 191 Devia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 191 Devia Dr offers parking.
Does 191 Devia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 Devia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Devia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 191 Devia Dr has a pool.
Does 191 Devia Dr have accessible units?
No, 191 Devia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Devia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Devia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Devia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Devia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CAPort Hueneme, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CATopanga, CAOjai, CAStevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACarpinteria, CAEl Segundo, CAManhattan Beach, CAHermosa Beach, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the CanyonsLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College