Carson, CA
603 West 215th Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:41 PM

603 West 215th Street

603 West 215th Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 West 215th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
Just Renovated single family home on a large corner lot with remarkable curb appeal. This is a sunny and bright home nicely upgraded with fine detail and pride of ownership in abundance. Nearly 1,500 square feet of living space, with 2 full size bedrooms + 1 full bathroom and a large bonus room! The bonus room can be perfect as an office, game room, play room, or additional 3rd bedroom. This house has central air and heat. There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and freshly painted walls giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. The front yard is spectacular and truly does show so much character, you will really enjoy the yard as it wraps around the entire property. The lawn is wonderfully manicured and is enhanced with a lovely flower garden. You will have a monthly gardening service included with this property. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet solutions for the aspiring chef, with all white cabinets, a refrigerator, and oven / stove and mounted vent hood. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. For your convenience this home includes a separate laundry area off the kitchen and is equipped with washer and dryer hookups. Also included is a private 2 car garage with plenty of room to spare along with a 2 car cement space. Feel secure in your home as it is all behind an iron security gate. The property owner has placed a great deal of time and attention into this property and we are looking for someone to take excellent care of it.

Located 13 miles South of Downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), with seamless and immediate freeway access.

Carson is the location of the Porsche Experience Center, the Goodyear Blimp, California State University Dominguez, and The Home Depot Center, a sports complex which includes a soccer stadium used by the Los Angeles Galaxy, a track and field facility, and a tennis stadium. The Center also serves as a training facility by the U.S. national soccer team. Professional sports teams which play in Carson include the Los Angeles Galaxy and C.D. and Chivas USA (MLS Soccer).

For more information or showings please call Amy or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5584 for a direct and immediate showing You can also call or text Scott at (310)901-6603. Email amy@harborpm.com or gaby@harborpm.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 West 215th Street have any available units?
603 West 215th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 603 West 215th Street have?
Some of 603 West 215th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 West 215th Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 West 215th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 West 215th Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 West 215th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 603 West 215th Street offer parking?
Yes, 603 West 215th Street offers parking.
Does 603 West 215th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 West 215th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 West 215th Street have a pool?
No, 603 West 215th Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 West 215th Street have accessible units?
No, 603 West 215th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 West 215th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 West 215th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 West 215th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 West 215th Street has units with air conditioning.
