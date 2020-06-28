603 West 215th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage tennis court

Just Renovated single family home on a large corner lot with remarkable curb appeal. This is a sunny and bright home nicely upgraded with fine detail and pride of ownership in abundance. Nearly 1,500 square feet of living space, with 2 full size bedrooms + 1 full bathroom and a large bonus room! The bonus room can be perfect as an office, game room, play room, or additional 3rd bedroom. This house has central air and heat. There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and freshly painted walls giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. The front yard is spectacular and truly does show so much character, you will really enjoy the yard as it wraps around the entire property. The lawn is wonderfully manicured and is enhanced with a lovely flower garden. You will have a monthly gardening service included with this property. The Kitchen is designed with lots of storage and cabinet solutions for the aspiring chef, with all white cabinets, a refrigerator, and oven / stove and mounted vent hood. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. For your convenience this home includes a separate laundry area off the kitchen and is equipped with washer and dryer hookups. Also included is a private 2 car garage with plenty of room to spare along with a 2 car cement space. Feel secure in your home as it is all behind an iron security gate. The property owner has placed a great deal of time and attention into this property and we are looking for someone to take excellent care of it.



Located 13 miles South of Downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), with seamless and immediate freeway access.



Carson is the location of the Porsche Experience Center, the Goodyear Blimp, California State University Dominguez, and The Home Depot Center, a sports complex which includes a soccer stadium used by the Los Angeles Galaxy, a track and field facility, and a tennis stadium. The Center also serves as a training facility by the U.S. national soccer team. Professional sports teams which play in Carson include the Los Angeles Galaxy and C.D. and Chivas USA (MLS Soccer).



