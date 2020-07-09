317 W. 220 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous and conveniently located Freestanding Rear House with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths in Carson! - Freestanding House with 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. You will love the recessed lighting in the high vaulted ceiling and remodeled kitchen with a new gas stove and a refrigerator if you need one. New wood laminate flooring in the bright sunny living room. There are 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors, mirrored closet doors and the master suite has it's own private half bath that has just been remodeled. House has central heating and a large private laundry room (you supply the washer & dryer) located off the carport.



This unit was built in 2004 and is turn key ready and waiting for you to move in! Enjoy outdoor BBQ's on the private, new stone paver patio located in front of the house. A Two Car tandem carport is reserved for you in this 3 unit complex. Caroldale Elementary, White Middle School and Carson Senior High School are all located conveniently close by as is plenty of shopping and close access to the Harbor Freeway. A small pet can be considered.



Inquire quickly to see this beauty!



(RLNE4584508)