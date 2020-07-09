All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 317 W. 220 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
317 W. 220 Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

317 W. 220 Street

317 W 220th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

317 W 220th St, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous and conveniently located Freestanding Rear House with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths in Carson! - Freestanding House with 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. You will love the recessed lighting in the high vaulted ceiling and remodeled kitchen with a new gas stove and a refrigerator if you need one. New wood laminate flooring in the bright sunny living room. There are 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors, mirrored closet doors and the master suite has it's own private half bath that has just been remodeled. House has central heating and a large private laundry room (you supply the washer & dryer) located off the carport.

This unit was built in 2004 and is turn key ready and waiting for you to move in! Enjoy outdoor BBQ's on the private, new stone paver patio located in front of the house. A Two Car tandem carport is reserved for you in this 3 unit complex. Caroldale Elementary, White Middle School and Carson Senior High School are all located conveniently close by as is plenty of shopping and close access to the Harbor Freeway. A small pet can be considered.

Inquire quickly to see this beauty!

(RLNE4584508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W. 220 Street have any available units?
317 W. 220 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 317 W. 220 Street have?
Some of 317 W. 220 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W. 220 Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 W. 220 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W. 220 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 W. 220 Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 W. 220 Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 W. 220 Street offers parking.
Does 317 W. 220 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 W. 220 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W. 220 Street have a pool?
No, 317 W. 220 Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 W. 220 Street have accessible units?
No, 317 W. 220 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W. 220 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 W. 220 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 W. 220 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 W. 220 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles