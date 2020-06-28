22716 Figueroa St. #20

Amenities

Stunning, Modern 2-Story Condo with Pool and Two Covered Parking Spaces! - Now Leasing! A Beautiful two story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo that has been completely remodeled to include rich espresso hardwood flooring on the main level, with an open living room that boasts a guest bathroom, an office nook, and large glass sliding doors that open to a huge outdoor patio with a electric retractable sunshade and wood decking. The living room opens to a small dining area that is connected to a fabulous gourmet kitchen that features granite counters, white shaker styled cabinets, and is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and a stack washer/dryer. The modern wood stairway leads to the two upper level bedrooms that share a full bath featuring a lighted vanity mirror, vessel sink and a Travertine styled tiled shower with an overhead rain fixture and glass doors. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private balcony with a wonderful view of the pool.



This unique condo also features an instant hot water heater, a full sized retractable electric patio awning and an in-ceiling audio speaker system. Community features included gated entry, a pool, a BBQ area with seating, two gated parking spaces and a storage box. Pets are considered.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



