Carson, CA
22716 Figueroa St. #20
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

22716 Figueroa St. #20

22716 Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Location

22716 Figueroa St, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning, Modern 2-Story Condo with Pool and Two Covered Parking Spaces! - Now Leasing! A Beautiful two story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo that has been completely remodeled to include rich espresso hardwood flooring on the main level, with an open living room that boasts a guest bathroom, an office nook, and large glass sliding doors that open to a huge outdoor patio with a electric retractable sunshade and wood decking. The living room opens to a small dining area that is connected to a fabulous gourmet kitchen that features granite counters, white shaker styled cabinets, and is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and a stack washer/dryer. The modern wood stairway leads to the two upper level bedrooms that share a full bath featuring a lighted vanity mirror, vessel sink and a Travertine styled tiled shower with an overhead rain fixture and glass doors. Both bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private balcony with a wonderful view of the pool.

This unique condo also features an instant hot water heater, a full sized retractable electric patio awning and an in-ceiling audio speaker system. Community features included gated entry, a pool, a BBQ area with seating, two gated parking spaces and a storage box. Pets are considered.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5116013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have any available units?
22716 Figueroa St. #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have?
Some of 22716 Figueroa St. #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22716 Figueroa St. #20 currently offering any rent specials?
22716 Figueroa St. #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22716 Figueroa St. #20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 is pet friendly.
Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 offer parking?
Yes, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 offers parking.
Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have a pool?
Yes, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 has a pool.
Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have accessible units?
No, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22716 Figueroa St. #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22716 Figueroa St. #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
