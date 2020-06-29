22027 Callahan Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled Spacious Home - Welcome Home! You do not want to miss out on this opportunity! Beautifully remodeled 2 story house in a cul-de-sac. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family room with a modern and comforting fire place, dining room, gorgeously remodeled kitchen, new gray-tone laminate floors throughout the entire house, remodeled bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with a long driveway. This is a great opportunity to rent a single family residence located near Calas Park and the 405 freeway.



(RLNE5549377)