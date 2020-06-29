All apartments in Carson
22027 Callahan Pl.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

22027 Callahan Pl.

22027 Callahan Place · No Longer Available
Location

22027 Callahan Place, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Spacious Home - Welcome Home! You do not want to miss out on this opportunity! Beautifully remodeled 2 story house in a cul-de-sac. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family room with a modern and comforting fire place, dining room, gorgeously remodeled kitchen, new gray-tone laminate floors throughout the entire house, remodeled bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with a long driveway. This is a great opportunity to rent a single family residence located near Calas Park and the 405 freeway.

(RLNE5549377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22027 Callahan Pl. have any available units?
22027 Callahan Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 22027 Callahan Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
22027 Callahan Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22027 Callahan Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 22027 Callahan Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 22027 Callahan Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 22027 Callahan Pl. offers parking.
Does 22027 Callahan Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22027 Callahan Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22027 Callahan Pl. have a pool?
No, 22027 Callahan Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 22027 Callahan Pl. have accessible units?
No, 22027 Callahan Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 22027 Callahan Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22027 Callahan Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22027 Callahan Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22027 Callahan Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
