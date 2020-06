Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated unit boasts a sprawling living room and kitchen with 3 spacious bedrooms (5 beds) and 2 bathrooms. Close to downtown San Diego and the convention center and perfect for a family or larger group! A short drive to North Park and the San Diego Zoo. This is a back unit to a home which can be booked in unison depending on availability.