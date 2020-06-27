All apartments in Carson
1426 East 215th Place
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:31 PM

1426 East 215th Place

1426 East 215th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1426 East 215th Place, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today! Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. This Invitation Home is currently being renovated,
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 East 215th Place have any available units?
1426 East 215th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 1426 East 215th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1426 East 215th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 East 215th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1426 East 215th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1426 East 215th Place offer parking?
No, 1426 East 215th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1426 East 215th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 East 215th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 East 215th Place have a pool?
No, 1426 East 215th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1426 East 215th Place have accessible units?
No, 1426 East 215th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 East 215th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 East 215th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 East 215th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 East 215th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
