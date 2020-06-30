1019 Autumn Leaf Court

Amenities

Highly desirably gated community, "Dominguez Hills Village" in Carson. 4 bedrooms ( 1 bed + 1 full bath on main level) + Loft + 3 baths. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, island/ breakfast counter, & new quartz countertop. Dining area w/ access to spacious backyard. Perfect for gatherings, BBQ's, or children's playtime. Spacious family room. Bright living room w/ fireplace & high ceiling. Wood floors on main level. Carpet upstairs + stairs + bedrooms. Loft & laundry room upstairs. Master Suite w/ balcony & walk-in closet. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, playground, bbq/ picnic area, etc. Quiet community across from CA State University Dominguez Hills.