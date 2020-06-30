All apartments in Carson
1019 Autumn Leaf Court

Location

1019 Autumn Leaf Court, Carson, CA 90746
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Highly desirably gated community, "Dominguez Hills Village" in Carson. 4 bedrooms ( 1 bed + 1 full bath on main level) + Loft + 3 baths. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, island/ breakfast counter, & new quartz countertop. Dining area w/ access to spacious backyard. Perfect for gatherings, BBQ's, or children's playtime. Spacious family room. Bright living room w/ fireplace & high ceiling. Wood floors on main level. Carpet upstairs + stairs + bedrooms. Loft & laundry room upstairs. Master Suite w/ balcony & walk-in closet. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, playground, bbq/ picnic area, etc. Quiet community across from CA State University Dominguez Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have any available units?
1019 Autumn Leaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have?
Some of 1019 Autumn Leaf Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Autumn Leaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Autumn Leaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Autumn Leaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court offers parking.
Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court has a pool.
Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have accessible units?
No, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Autumn Leaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Autumn Leaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.

