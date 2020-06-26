1011 Butternut Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3bd/2.5ba house with central AC in gated community - 3bd/2.5ba house with central AC, 2 car attached garage and small yard. 2nd Floor >> Large master bedroom with en-suite dual sink large master bathroom and walk-in closet; two bedrooms on the other side of hall, shared dual sink large hall bathroom, and laundry room right outside of all bedrooms. 1st Floor >> kitchen, dinning, living, yard, large extra storage room, and half bathroom.

The house is in a very central and convenient location inside Dominguez Hill Village, a gated community with 24 hour security, large club house, gym, pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts, and ample additional parking.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.



(RLNE4977459)