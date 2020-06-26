All apartments in Carson
1011 Butternut Ct
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

1011 Butternut Ct

1011 Butternut Court · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Butternut Court, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3bd/2.5ba house with central AC in gated community - 3bd/2.5ba house with central AC, 2 car attached garage and small yard. 2nd Floor >> Large master bedroom with en-suite dual sink large master bathroom and walk-in closet; two bedrooms on the other side of hall, shared dual sink large hall bathroom, and laundry room right outside of all bedrooms. 1st Floor >> kitchen, dinning, living, yard, large extra storage room, and half bathroom.
The house is in a very central and convenient location inside Dominguez Hill Village, a gated community with 24 hour security, large club house, gym, pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts, and ample additional parking.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.

(RLNE4977459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Butternut Ct have any available units?
1011 Butternut Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1011 Butternut Ct have?
Some of 1011 Butternut Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Butternut Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Butternut Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Butternut Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Butternut Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Butternut Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Butternut Ct offers parking.
Does 1011 Butternut Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Butternut Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Butternut Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Butternut Ct has a pool.
Does 1011 Butternut Ct have accessible units?
No, 1011 Butternut Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Butternut Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Butternut Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Butternut Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1011 Butternut Ct has units with air conditioning.
