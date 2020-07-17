All apartments in Carmichael
6041 Northcrest Circle

6041 Northcrest Circle · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6041 Northcrest Circle, Carmichael, CA 95608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/exRYIHJNqVM

Please call Ben at (916) 789 - 3503 with any questions regarding this property or the application process.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom! You will be able to enjoy an updated kitchen which includes a stove and a fridge, as well as plenty of storage and counter space. Conveniently located close to shopping and more!

Rent: $1,295 + $75 for water, sewer and garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.

Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 07/15/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 Northcrest Circle have any available units?
6041 Northcrest Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6041 Northcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6041 Northcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 Northcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does 6041 Northcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6041 Northcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 Northcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6041 Northcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 Northcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6041 Northcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6041 Northcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
