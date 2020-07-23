5805 Westfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Carmichael - Remodeled 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Duplex - This spacious duplex has been remodeled - new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new paint and dual pane windows. This duplex features 2 bdrms, 1 bath and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Additional property features include a large living room, dining room, central heat / air conditioning, attached one car garage w/ washer/dryer hook up and a fenced backyard. The utilities of water, sewer and garbage are not included in the rental price.



Rent $1495

Security deposit $1400

Pets: Small pet negotiable

Utilities: Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage



For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com

*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details



You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.



Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.



QUALIFICATIONS:

Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.



1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.

2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.

3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an

eviction, the application will be declined.

4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.



Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.

*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.

Cal BRE #01150855



