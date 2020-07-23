All apartments in Carmichael
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

5805 Westfield Street

5805 Westfield Street · (916) 458-5244
Location

5805 Westfield Street, Carmichael, CA 95608

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5805 Westfield Street · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Carmichael - Remodeled 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Duplex - This spacious duplex has been remodeled - new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, new paint and dual pane windows. This duplex features 2 bdrms, 1 bath and new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Additional property features include a large living room, dining room, central heat / air conditioning, attached one car garage w/ washer/dryer hook up and a fenced backyard. The utilities of water, sewer and garbage are not included in the rental price.

Rent $1495
Security deposit $1400
Pets: Small pet negotiable
Utilities: Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage

QUALIFICATIONS:
Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.

1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.
2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.
3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an
eviction, the application will be declined.
4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.

Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.
*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.
Cal BRE #01150855

(RLNE5966333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Westfield Street have any available units?
5805 Westfield Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5805 Westfield Street have?
Some of 5805 Westfield Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Westfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Westfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Westfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Westfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Westfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Westfield Street offers parking.
Does 5805 Westfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Westfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Westfield Street have a pool?
No, 5805 Westfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Westfield Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5805 Westfield Street has accessible units.
Does 5805 Westfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 Westfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Westfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5805 Westfield Street has units with air conditioning.
