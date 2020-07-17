5340 Elsinore Way

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fair Oaks Duplex - Big three bedroom, One bath duplex available now. Three spacious bedrooms. Big backyard. Updated kitchen. Laminate Flooring. One car garage. Excellent price. Available now. $1600 per month and $1600 deposit. Tenant pays $150 flat fee for water, sewer and garbage. Owner pays for gardener, front only. No Pets, No smoking.



Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com. For additional info on this home,please contact Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com



Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.



Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862673)