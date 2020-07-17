All apartments in Carmichael
Last updated July 15 2020

5340 Elsinore Way

Location

5340 Elsinore Way, Carmichael, CA 95628

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fair Oaks Duplex - Big three bedroom, One bath duplex available now. Three spacious bedrooms. Big backyard. Updated kitchen. Laminate Flooring. One car garage. Excellent price. Available now. $1600 per month and $1600 deposit. Tenant pays $150 flat fee for water, sewer and garbage. Owner pays for gardener, front only. No Pets, No smoking.

Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com. For additional info on this home,please contact Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com

Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.

Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Elsinore Way have any available units?
5340 Elsinore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmichael, CA.
Is 5340 Elsinore Way currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Elsinore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Elsinore Way pet-friendly?
No, 5340 Elsinore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmichael.
Does 5340 Elsinore Way offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Elsinore Way offers parking.
Does 5340 Elsinore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 Elsinore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Elsinore Way have a pool?
No, 5340 Elsinore Way does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Elsinore Way have accessible units?
No, 5340 Elsinore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Elsinore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 Elsinore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 Elsinore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 Elsinore Way does not have units with air conditioning.
