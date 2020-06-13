81 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA with balcony
Canyon Lake is one of only five gated cities in California. All gates are manned 24 hours a day by a community patrol. Feel safe, secure and special!
Built around the Canyon Lake, this city is one of the five gated cities in California that started as a master-planned community. Low crime, incredible location and plenty of lakeside leisure activities make this one of the best places to live in California. The pace of life is slow, relaxed, the homes mostly affordable, and the people friendly -- what's not to like? See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Canyon Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.