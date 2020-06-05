22576 Inspiration

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Super cute fully furnished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 2 balconies, laundry, separate entrance & amazing 180 main lake views. Entrance is on the left side of the home on the 3rd level down from the street. Large entry, open living room with flat screen TV, ceiling fan, & large slider that opens to the extra large balcony & lake views. Kitchen offers solid granite counters with an island with breakfast bar, French door refrigerator with freezer drawer, built-in dishwasher, oven, cooktop, & microwave, dining area, bath features large walk-in shower, extra large master suite with ceiling fan, 2nd bedroom has lake views with a slider to a private balcony & views, & laundry area with full size washer & dryer. Includes 1 Parking spot in driveway + all utilities. Available June 1st.