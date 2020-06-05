All apartments in Canyon Lake
Canyon Lake, CA
22576 Inspiration
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

22576 Inspiration

22576 Inspiration Pt · (970) 618-4459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

22576 Inspiration Pt, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute fully furnished 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 2 balconies, laundry, separate entrance & amazing 180 main lake views. Entrance is on the left side of the home on the 3rd level down from the street. Large entry, open living room with flat screen TV, ceiling fan, & large slider that opens to the extra large balcony & lake views. Kitchen offers solid granite counters with an island with breakfast bar, French door refrigerator with freezer drawer, built-in dishwasher, oven, cooktop, & microwave, dining area, bath features large walk-in shower, extra large master suite with ceiling fan, 2nd bedroom has lake views with a slider to a private balcony & views, & laundry area with full size washer & dryer. Includes 1 Parking spot in driveway + all utilities. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22576 Inspiration have any available units?
22576 Inspiration has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22576 Inspiration have?
Some of 22576 Inspiration's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22576 Inspiration currently offering any rent specials?
22576 Inspiration isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22576 Inspiration pet-friendly?
No, 22576 Inspiration is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 22576 Inspiration offer parking?
Yes, 22576 Inspiration does offer parking.
Does 22576 Inspiration have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22576 Inspiration offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22576 Inspiration have a pool?
No, 22576 Inspiration does not have a pool.
Does 22576 Inspiration have accessible units?
No, 22576 Inspiration does not have accessible units.
Does 22576 Inspiration have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22576 Inspiration has units with dishwashers.
Does 22576 Inspiration have units with air conditioning?
No, 22576 Inspiration does not have units with air conditioning.
