Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled town home located in an upscale neighborhood next to Ralph B Clark Park. Situated in a greenbelt-like setting, this home offers privacy and tranquility. Open and spacious floor-plan with beautiful laminate & tile flooring, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, and retextured ceilings. Located near by the Los Coyotes Country Club, and convenient to restaurants, shops, and freeway access. This home has it all.