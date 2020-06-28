All apartments in Buena Park
8585 Bluebell Drive

8585 Bluebell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8585 Bluebell Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME! 4 Bedroom SINGLE STORY located in the sought after "Flower Tract". Immaculate and move in ready. NEW flooring & Painting currently being done. Upgraded Kitchen includes ample Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Tile Flooring, Water purifier, Dishwasher, Microwave and Gas Stove. Large Living room looks out to your backyard w/automatic sprinklers in front & back. Fans in every Bedroom, Scraped Ceilings, 6 Panel Doors, Double Paned windows, Newer Neutral Paint colors, neutral carpet, A/C & Upgraded bathrooms. 2 Car Attached garage with remote. Large driveway will accommodate extra parking. Also, Large Gate at side of home for easy access to backyard or great place to story Toys! Home is conveniently close to Freeways, Shopping at Buena Park Mall & Desirable school District. Look no further your next home awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8585 Bluebell Drive have any available units?
8585 Bluebell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8585 Bluebell Drive have?
Some of 8585 Bluebell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8585 Bluebell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8585 Bluebell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8585 Bluebell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8585 Bluebell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8585 Bluebell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8585 Bluebell Drive offers parking.
Does 8585 Bluebell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8585 Bluebell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8585 Bluebell Drive have a pool?
No, 8585 Bluebell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8585 Bluebell Drive have accessible units?
No, 8585 Bluebell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8585 Bluebell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8585 Bluebell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8585 Bluebell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8585 Bluebell Drive has units with air conditioning.
