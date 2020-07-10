8576 Buena Tierra Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome to this large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse located in the gated Buena Tierra community near prestigious Los Coyotes Country Club Golf Course and adjacent to the 105-acre Clark Regional Park. This home features an attached 2-car garage, front and back enclosed patios, new windows & patio doors, new laminate flooring and recessed lights through the entire townhome. Plenty of guest parking, and is close to the community pool and spa. Located within the award-winning Sunny Hills High School district and just a short distance to restaurants, shops, the Metrolink, and the 5 and 91 freeways.