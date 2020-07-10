All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8576 Buena Tierra Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8576 Buena Tierra Place
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

8576 Buena Tierra Place

8576 Buena Tierra Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8576 Buena Tierra Place, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to this large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms townhouse located in the gated Buena Tierra community near prestigious Los Coyotes Country Club Golf Course and adjacent to the 105-acre Clark Regional Park. This home features an attached 2-car garage, front and back enclosed patios, new windows & patio doors, new laminate flooring and recessed lights through the entire townhome. Plenty of guest parking, and is close to the community pool and spa. Located within the award-winning Sunny Hills High School district and just a short distance to restaurants, shops, the Metrolink, and the 5 and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have any available units?
8576 Buena Tierra Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have?
Some of 8576 Buena Tierra Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8576 Buena Tierra Place currently offering any rent specials?
8576 Buena Tierra Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8576 Buena Tierra Place pet-friendly?
No, 8576 Buena Tierra Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place offer parking?
Yes, 8576 Buena Tierra Place offers parking.
Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8576 Buena Tierra Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have a pool?
Yes, 8576 Buena Tierra Place has a pool.
Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have accessible units?
No, 8576 Buena Tierra Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8576 Buena Tierra Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8576 Buena Tierra Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8576 Buena Tierra Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles