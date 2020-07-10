8075 Ackerman Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful end unit PARKER COLLECTION, GORGEOUS CITY LIGHT AND MOUNTAIN VIEW VIEW VIEW!!with 2016 solar energy home located in the heart of Buena Park. It is conveniently located near freeway 91 and 5. The amenities include resort style swimming pool surrounded by palm trees, covered cabanas, BBQ area, friendly dog park, playground and more. This property has its own lot as well, only 2 unit out of total of 128 units do have their own lot and it is one of them and close to the pool not facing any major streets. It features 2 master suites and one room on the first floor, 3 full bathrooms, and the kitchen that has quartz counter top and stainless appliances, DUAL SHADE BLIND THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. Restaurants, theater, malls are just a minute from home. Entire flooring will be changed to laminate.