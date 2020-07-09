7666 Holder St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*Available NOW in Buena Park!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net * 1 year lease. Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.



A 3 bedroom 1 bath house located in Buena Park! Once this home is ready, youll have fully renovated house with new paint throughout and new carpet in every bedroom, along with new window coverings from the inside. This house is equipped with central AC and heating and the front windows offer attractive natural lighting. The remodeled bathroom will consist of new tile with a tub enclosure, new shower doors, and a built-in linen closet. The kitchen is updated and the granite counter tops providing a modern-living look. Youll conveniently find washer and dryer hook-ups inside of the home. Brand new side gate provides access to the beautiful backyard. This property is located near Turtle Park and Raymond Temple Elementary School in a lovely area of the city. There is a 2-car detached garage with plenty of driveway space. Come take a look at what this new house has to offer!



No Pets Allowed



