All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like
7666 Holder St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7666 Holder St.
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

7666 Holder St.

7666 Holder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7666 Holder Street, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*Available NOW in Buena Park!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net * 1 year lease. Security deposit is based on approved credit. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE# 01899596.

A 3 bedroom 1 bath house located in Buena Park! Once this home is ready, youll have fully renovated house with new paint throughout and new carpet in every bedroom, along with new window coverings from the inside. This house is equipped with central AC and heating and the front windows offer attractive natural lighting. The remodeled bathroom will consist of new tile with a tub enclosure, new shower doors, and a built-in linen closet. The kitchen is updated and the granite counter tops providing a modern-living look. Youll conveniently find washer and dryer hook-ups inside of the home. Brand new side gate provides access to the beautiful backyard. This property is located near Turtle Park and Raymond Temple Elementary School in a lovely area of the city. There is a 2-car detached garage with plenty of driveway space. Come take a look at what this new house has to offer!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7666 Holder St. have any available units?
7666 Holder St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7666 Holder St. have?
Some of 7666 Holder St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7666 Holder St. currently offering any rent specials?
7666 Holder St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7666 Holder St. pet-friendly?
No, 7666 Holder St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7666 Holder St. offer parking?
Yes, 7666 Holder St. offers parking.
Does 7666 Holder St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7666 Holder St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7666 Holder St. have a pool?
No, 7666 Holder St. does not have a pool.
Does 7666 Holder St. have accessible units?
No, 7666 Holder St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7666 Holder St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7666 Holder St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7666 Holder St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7666 Holder St. has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible ApartmentsBuena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles