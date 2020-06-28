7647 Fillmore Place

Amenities

**NEW DEVELOPMENT. THE STREET IS NOT ON GOOGLE MAPS YET. PLEASE USE THE BELOW ADDRESS AS A POINT OF REFERENCE TO GET THERE: 9814 CHURCH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA.**

Beautiful new Rancho Cucamonga home! Located in brand new development, cul-de-sac. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout + kitchen tile. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, it has a center island and opens great room concept. There are a main floor bedroom and a full bath. Open loft upstairs. The master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, stand up shower and a balcony. Additional wet bar in the room. This gorgeous home provides you with a dual HVAC system assuring a more cost-efficient electrical usage. Additional room that could be used as an office space. Individual laundry room. Additional upgrades include tankless water heater, gorgeous chandeliers and a drought-tolerant front landscape.

Pets okay with an additional pet fee + deposit. Restrictions apply.



Qualifications:

Gross monthly income 3x's monthly rent

Income must be documented

No evictions or money judgments

Debt to income ratio 45% or lower

FICO credit score 650 or higher



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

