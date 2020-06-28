All apartments in Buena Park
7647 Fillmore Place
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:55 PM

7647 Fillmore Place

7647 Fillmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7647 Fillmore Drive, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**NEW DEVELOPMENT. THE STREET IS NOT ON GOOGLE MAPS YET. PLEASE USE THE BELOW ADDRESS AS A POINT OF REFERENCE TO GET THERE: 9814 CHURCH STREET, RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA.**
Beautiful new Rancho Cucamonga home! Located in brand new development, cul-de-sac. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout + kitchen tile. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, it has a center island and opens great room concept. There are a main floor bedroom and a full bath. Open loft upstairs. The master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet and the master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub, stand up shower and a balcony. Additional wet bar in the room. This gorgeous home provides you with a dual HVAC system assuring a more cost-efficient electrical usage. Additional room that could be used as an office space. Individual laundry room. Additional upgrades include tankless water heater, gorgeous chandeliers and a drought-tolerant front landscape.
Pets okay with an additional pet fee + deposit. Restrictions apply.

Qualifications:
Gross monthly income 3x's monthly rent
Income must be documented
No evictions or money judgments
Debt to income ratio 45% or lower
FICO credit score 650 or higher

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7647 Fillmore Place have any available units?
7647 Fillmore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7647 Fillmore Place have?
Some of 7647 Fillmore Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7647 Fillmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
7647 Fillmore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7647 Fillmore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7647 Fillmore Place is pet friendly.
Does 7647 Fillmore Place offer parking?
No, 7647 Fillmore Place does not offer parking.
Does 7647 Fillmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7647 Fillmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7647 Fillmore Place have a pool?
No, 7647 Fillmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 7647 Fillmore Place have accessible units?
No, 7647 Fillmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7647 Fillmore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7647 Fillmore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7647 Fillmore Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7647 Fillmore Place has units with air conditioning.

