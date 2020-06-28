7522 Honduras

Amenities
Three Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent-Central AC! - Perfect home ready to rent in Buena Park with the largest backyard you've ever seen!!!
-3 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Approx. 1000 sqaure feet of living space
-2 car garage attached with automatic opener
-Lovely kitchen with appliances included (range/stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal)
-Washer/Dryer hookups in garage
-Like new carpet throughout
-Like new paint throughout
-Custom Gas/Wood fireplace
-Central AC and Heat
-Ceiling fan in dining area
-Dual pane windows throughout
-This house has a giant backyard!!!
-Covered patio in backyard
-Vinyl and block wall fencing in back
-Kennedy High School
-Gardener included in the rent!
-Great access to the 91 freeway
* One small dog (under 45 lbs) okay, no puppies.
If you would like to view this property please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4311448)