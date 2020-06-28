All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
7522 Honduras
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

7522 Honduras

7522 Honduras Way · No Longer Available
Location

7522 Honduras Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent-Central AC! - Perfect home ready to rent in Buena Park with the largest backyard you've ever seen!!!

-3 bedrooms
-1 bathroom
-Approx. 1000 sqaure feet of living space
-2 car garage attached with automatic opener
-Lovely kitchen with appliances included (range/stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal)
-Washer/Dryer hookups in garage
-Like new carpet throughout
-Like new paint throughout
-Custom Gas/Wood fireplace
-Central AC and Heat
-Ceiling fan in dining area
-Dual pane windows throughout
-This house has a giant backyard!!!
-Covered patio in backyard
-Vinyl and block wall fencing in back
-Kennedy High School
-Gardener included in the rent!
-Great access to the 91 freeway
* One small dog (under 45 lbs) okay, no puppies.

If you would like to view this property please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
Watkins Property Management
714-614-1759

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4311448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Honduras have any available units?
7522 Honduras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7522 Honduras have?
Some of 7522 Honduras's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 Honduras currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Honduras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Honduras pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 Honduras is pet friendly.
Does 7522 Honduras offer parking?
Yes, 7522 Honduras offers parking.
Does 7522 Honduras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Honduras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Honduras have a pool?
No, 7522 Honduras does not have a pool.
Does 7522 Honduras have accessible units?
No, 7522 Honduras does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Honduras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 Honduras has units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 Honduras have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7522 Honduras has units with air conditioning.
