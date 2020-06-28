7522 Honduras

Amenities

Three Bedroom Buena Park House For Rent-Central AC! - Perfect home ready to rent in Buena Park with the largest backyard you've ever seen!!!



-3 bedrooms

-1 bathroom

-Approx. 1000 sqaure feet of living space

-2 car garage attached with automatic opener

-Lovely kitchen with appliances included (range/stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal)

-Washer/Dryer hookups in garage

-Like new carpet throughout

-Like new paint throughout

-Custom Gas/Wood fireplace

-Central AC and Heat

-Ceiling fan in dining area

-Dual pane windows throughout

-This house has a giant backyard!!!

-Covered patio in backyard

-Vinyl and block wall fencing in back

-Kennedy High School

-Gardener included in the rent!

-Great access to the 91 freeway

* One small dog (under 45 lbs) okay, no puppies.



If you would like to view this property please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

Watkins Property Management

714-614-1759



No Cats Allowed



