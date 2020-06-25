All apartments in Buena Park
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7365 El Tomaso Way
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

7365 El Tomaso Way

7365 El Tomaso Way · No Longer Available
Location

7365 El Tomaso Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Renovated MidCentury Modern Home in Buena Park - Property Id: 148970

Renovated midcentury modern inspired single-story home. Step into home and find vaulted ceilings with new electric fireplace, dining area provides ceiling fan and pass-thru from kitchen. painted with designer paint, new vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, and bedrooms. Gorgeous bathroom; complete remodel with classic subway tiled bath/shower combo, stylish new vanity, and modern tile floors. Kitchen remodeled; with gray lower and white upper cabinets, new granite countertop, new dishwasher, new microwave, and includes stove. Hook-ups for washer dryer in kitchen. Attached garage and ample parking in drive. Huge back yard with newly poured concrete patio off the living room, ready for your outdoor furniture so you can enjoy the So. Cal. weather. Super convenient location to 5 Fwy and 91 Fwy. Located near Wm. Peak Park with its pool and community activities. Gardner included. To apply see https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148970
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148970p
Property Id 148970

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7365 El Tomaso Way have any available units?
7365 El Tomaso Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7365 El Tomaso Way have?
Some of 7365 El Tomaso Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7365 El Tomaso Way currently offering any rent specials?
7365 El Tomaso Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7365 El Tomaso Way pet-friendly?
No, 7365 El Tomaso Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7365 El Tomaso Way offer parking?
Yes, 7365 El Tomaso Way offers parking.
Does 7365 El Tomaso Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7365 El Tomaso Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7365 El Tomaso Way have a pool?
Yes, 7365 El Tomaso Way has a pool.
Does 7365 El Tomaso Way have accessible units?
No, 7365 El Tomaso Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7365 El Tomaso Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7365 El Tomaso Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7365 El Tomaso Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7365 El Tomaso Way does not have units with air conditioning.
