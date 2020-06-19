7074 Monroe Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description



Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Buena Park! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in a cul de sac and features a large front and back yards and has a 2 car garage. This home has new paint, a spacious living room with fireplace, oak cabinetry, tiled counter tops, garden window, and tiled floors in the kitchen and baths, with carpet throughout the rest of the property. The backyard boasts fruit trees, a covered patio and is great for entertaining. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and transportation. Small pet okay upon approval.