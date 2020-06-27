All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:47 PM

6891 San Padre Circle

6891 San Padre Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6891 San Padre Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family residence located on a corner lot and in the highly desirable San Tract area of Buena Park is available for lease. This well cared for single level property has an enlarged master bedroom, a large enclosed patio for entertainment and is walking distance to Elhers Event Center. Home of Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park offers a wide range of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation. The schools servicing this address include Buena Terra Elementary, Walker Middle School, and Kennedy High School. Great opportunity to live in a nice neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6891 San Padre Circle have any available units?
6891 San Padre Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 6891 San Padre Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6891 San Padre Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6891 San Padre Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6891 San Padre Circle offer parking?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6891 San Padre Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6891 San Padre Circle have a pool?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6891 San Padre Circle have accessible units?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6891 San Padre Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6891 San Padre Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6891 San Padre Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

