6891 San Padre Circle

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family residence located on a corner lot and in the highly desirable San Tract area of Buena Park is available for lease. This well cared for single level property has an enlarged master bedroom, a large enclosed patio for entertainment and is walking distance to Elhers Event Center. Home of Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park offers a wide range of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation. The schools servicing this address include Buena Terra Elementary, Walker Middle School, and Kennedy High School. Great opportunity to live in a nice neighborhood!