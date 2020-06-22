68 Webber Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage. The kitchen is designed with granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and opens to the dining and family room with engineered hardwood flooring. The dining room overlooks the first level living room illuminated by natural light. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a separate soaking tub and shower. Enjoy the association pool, spa, playground, clubhouse, picnic areas, and direct access to the Metrolink station. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, and the 5 and 91 freeways.