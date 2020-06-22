All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated June 18 2020

68 Webber Way

68 Webber Way · No Longer Available
Location

68 Webber Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Pets may be considered with an additional $100/month pet rent. Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Founders Walk. This tri-level condo features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car direct access garage. The kitchen is designed with granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and opens to the dining and family room with engineered hardwood flooring. The dining room overlooks the first level living room illuminated by natural light. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a separate soaking tub and shower. Enjoy the association pool, spa, playground, clubhouse, picnic areas, and direct access to the Metrolink station. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, and the 5 and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Webber Way have any available units?
68 Webber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 68 Webber Way have?
Some of 68 Webber Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Webber Way currently offering any rent specials?
68 Webber Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Webber Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Webber Way is pet friendly.
Does 68 Webber Way offer parking?
Yes, 68 Webber Way does offer parking.
Does 68 Webber Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Webber Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Webber Way have a pool?
Yes, 68 Webber Way has a pool.
Does 68 Webber Way have accessible units?
No, 68 Webber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Webber Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Webber Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Webber Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Webber Way does not have units with air conditioning.
