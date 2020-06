Amenities

REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS. LAUNDRY FACILITY LOCATED NEAR RAILING. ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT KITCHEN AREA. 1 CAR GARAGE AND 1 PARKING SPACE. PATIO AT BACKYARD. EASY ACCESS TO 5 & 91 FREEWAYS AND CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS, CITY HALLS, KNOTTS BERRY FARMS AND MANY ENTERTAINMENTS.