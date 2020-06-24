All apartments in Buena Park
6302 Sherman Way

6302 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Sherman Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Buena Park! - Awesome 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Buena Park!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House THURSDAY, March 28th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

New Flooring and counters in the Kitchen
Master Suite and large bathrooms
Fireplace in the Living Room
Central AC and Heat
2 Car Attached Garage
Large Front Yard
Backyard

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2651830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Sherman Way have any available units?
6302 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6302 Sherman Way have?
Some of 6302 Sherman Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 6302 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 6302 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 6302 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 6302 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 6302 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Sherman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Sherman Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6302 Sherman Way has units with air conditioning.
