6302 Sherman Way

Amenities
Awesome 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Buena Park! - Awesome 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Buena Park!
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House THURSDAY, March 28th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
New Flooring and counters in the Kitchen
Master Suite and large bathrooms
Fireplace in the Living Room
Central AC and Heat
2 Car Attached Garage
Large Front Yard
Backyard
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE2651830)