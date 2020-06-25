All apartments in Buena Park
6215 San Ricardo Way

6215 San Ricardo Way · No Longer Available
Location

6215 San Ricardo Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with sparkling pool located in a wonderful neighborhood. Upgrades include newer flooring, stacked stone fireplace, crown moldings, extensive recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms with granite vanities, upgraded windows and doors, ceiling fans in each bedroom and a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and custom counter tops. Available 07212019. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. Washer dryer hookups. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. Please call 714.202.8100 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 San Ricardo Way have any available units?
6215 San Ricardo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6215 San Ricardo Way have?
Some of 6215 San Ricardo Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 San Ricardo Way currently offering any rent specials?
6215 San Ricardo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 San Ricardo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 San Ricardo Way is pet friendly.
Does 6215 San Ricardo Way offer parking?
No, 6215 San Ricardo Way does not offer parking.
Does 6215 San Ricardo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 San Ricardo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 San Ricardo Way have a pool?
Yes, 6215 San Ricardo Way has a pool.
Does 6215 San Ricardo Way have accessible units?
No, 6215 San Ricardo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 San Ricardo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 San Ricardo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 San Ricardo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 San Ricardo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
