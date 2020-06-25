6215 San Ricardo Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool

Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with sparkling pool located in a wonderful neighborhood. Upgrades include newer flooring, stacked stone fireplace, crown moldings, extensive recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms with granite vanities, upgraded windows and doors, ceiling fans in each bedroom and a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and custom counter tops. Available 07212019. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. Washer dryer hookups. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. Please call 714.202.8100 for more information.