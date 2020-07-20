Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5752 Kingman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5752 Kingman Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5752 Kingman Avenue
5752 Kingman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5752 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
8 units in this gated complex. convenient area of Buena Park. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have any available units?
5752 Kingman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buena Park, CA
.
Is 5752 Kingman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5752 Kingman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5752 Kingman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buena Park
.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5752 Kingman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Similar Pages
Buena Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
Buena Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Brea, CA
Culver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Norwalk, CA
Glendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Carson, CA
San Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Stanton, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Montclair, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles