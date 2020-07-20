All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
5752 Kingman Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

5752 Kingman Avenue

5752 Kingman Avenue · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5752 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
8 units in this gated complex. convenient area of Buena Park. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have any available units?
5752 Kingman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 5752 Kingman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5752 Kingman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5752 Kingman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5752 Kingman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5752 Kingman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5752 Kingman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
