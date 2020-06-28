5690 Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

We have the best that Fullerton has to offer!

PLUM TREE APARTMENTS

5690 Fullerton Ave. Apartment #5 Buena Park, CA 90621

$1,850



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 Garage- 1 Parking lot (parking for two cars total)

Lease Duration: 12-Months

Deposit: $500

Laundry: Shared on-site

Floor: 2nd



Looking for an apartment in Buena Park?

Call or text EMILY today to schedule a customized tour of this amazing apartment in Buena Park.



New Carpet in the living room

Range / Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Heat: Gas

wall A/C unit

New Paint and accent colored walls

Tenant pays all utilities



North of 91-freeway and Beach Blvd.

Los Coyotes & Mc Comber Shopping Centers less than 1-mile away

Gordon Beatty Elementary School & Smith-Murphy Park 1.5-miles away

Garage parking, plus One Parking Stall



Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



Contact info: CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI AT 714-628-6269



Pictures posted are of another apartment in the same building.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buena-park-ca?lid=12777253



