Buena Park, CA
5690 Fullerton Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

5690 Fullerton Avenue

5690 Fullerton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5690 Fullerton Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We have the best that Fullerton has to offer!
Call or text to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269

PLUM TREE APARTMENTS
5690 Fullerton Ave. Apartment #5 Buena Park, CA 90621
$1,850

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Garage- 1 Parking lot (parking for two cars total)
Lease Duration: 12-Months
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared on-site
Floor: 2nd

Looking for an apartment in Buena Park?
Call or text EMILY today to schedule a customized tour of this amazing apartment in Buena Park.

New Carpet in the living room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Heat: Gas
wall A/C unit
New Paint and accent colored walls
Tenant pays all utilities

North of 91-freeway and Beach Blvd.
Los Coyotes & Mc Comber Shopping Centers less than 1-mile away
Shared Laundry on-site
Gordon Beatty Elementary School & Smith-Murphy Park 1.5-miles away
Garage parking, plus One Parking Stall

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

Contact info: CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI AT 714-628-6269

5690 Fullerton Ave. #8, Buena Park 90621

Pictures posted are of another apartment in the same building.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buena-park-ca?lid=12777253

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
5690 Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 5690 Fullerton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5690 Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5690 Fullerton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5690 Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5690 Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5690 Fullerton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5690 Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5690 Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5690 Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5690 Fullerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5690 Fullerton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5690 Fullerton Avenue has units with air conditioning.

