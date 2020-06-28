5690 Fullerton Avenue

Amenities
We have the best that Fullerton has to offer!
Call or text to schedule an appointment 714-628-6269
PLUM TREE APARTMENTS
5690 Fullerton Ave. Apartment #5 Buena Park, CA 90621
$1,850
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Garage- 1 Parking lot (parking for two cars total)
Lease Duration: 12-Months
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared on-site
Floor: 2nd
Looking for an apartment in Buena Park?
Call or text EMILY today to schedule a customized tour of this amazing apartment in Buena Park.
New Carpet in the living room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Heat: Gas
wall A/C unit
New Paint and accent colored walls
Tenant pays all utilities
North of 91-freeway and Beach Blvd.
Los Coyotes & Mc Comber Shopping Centers less than 1-mile away
Shared Laundry on-site
Gordon Beatty Elementary School & Smith-Murphy Park 1.5-miles away
Garage parking, plus One Parking Stall
Professionally managed by Pan American Properties
Contact info: CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI AT 714-628-6269
5690 Fullerton Ave. #8, Buena Park 90621
Pictures posted are of another apartment in the same building.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/buena-park-ca?lid=12777253
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794041)