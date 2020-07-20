5122 Ocaso Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Unit B Available 08/15/20 Casita (ADU/Guest House) - Property Id: 318872



New Property with full kitchen, bathroom (tub),

air conditioning/heat, furnished, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, Samsung stove and fridge, microwave, and quartz countertops. This unit is not attached to the primary house so you will get privacy and it has its own utilities (gas and electricity). Water is included in the rent agreement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318872

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926700)