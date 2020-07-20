All apartments in Buena Park
5122 Ocaso Ave B

5122 Ocaso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5122 Ocaso Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit B Available 08/15/20 Casita (ADU/Guest House) - Property Id: 318872

New Property with full kitchen, bathroom (tub),
air conditioning/heat, furnished, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, Samsung stove and fridge, microwave, and quartz countertops. This unit is not attached to the primary house so you will get privacy and it has its own utilities (gas and electricity). Water is included in the rent agreement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318872
Property Id 318872

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have any available units?
5122 Ocaso Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have?
Some of 5122 Ocaso Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 Ocaso Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Ocaso Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Ocaso Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 5122 Ocaso Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B offer parking?
No, 5122 Ocaso Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5122 Ocaso Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have a pool?
No, 5122 Ocaso Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have accessible units?
No, 5122 Ocaso Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Ocaso Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 Ocaso Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5122 Ocaso Ave B has units with air conditioning.
