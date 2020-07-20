5122 Ocaso Ave B

Amenities
Unit B Available 08/15/20 Casita (ADU/Guest House) - Property Id: 318872
New Property with full kitchen, bathroom (tub),
air conditioning/heat, furnished, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, Samsung stove and fridge, microwave, and quartz countertops. This unit is not attached to the primary house so you will get privacy and it has its own utilities (gas and electricity). Water is included in the rent agreement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318872
Property Id 318872
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5926700)