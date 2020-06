Amenities

3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint. Nice back yard with included gardener and storage building. Tenant to provide their own washer, dryer and fridge. Due to COVID 19 SIP, viewings will be done REMOTELY with FULLY APPROVED applicants only. To apply and/or view qualification requirements go to www.RoMarCoProperties.com



12 month lease agreement

$2500 Security Deposit

Pets OK with additional deposit

$35 credit check fee per person



(RLNE2351959)